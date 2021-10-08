Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Down -16.18% Year-To-Date

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.05, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SAND share’s 52-week high remains $9.31, putting it -53.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.45. The company has a valuation of $1.17B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SAND a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.22 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.34%, and -5.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.18%. Short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw shorts transact 5.4 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.92, implying an increase of 39.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $11.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAND has been trading -97.19% off suggested target high and -15.7% from its likely low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are -20.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.67% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19 million.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.37% of the shares at 52.23% float percentage. In total, 51.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.44 million shares (or 11.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $169.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Great-West Life Assurance Company with 5.77 million shares, or about 2.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $45.52 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.09 million shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.85 million, or 5.06% of the shares, all valued at about 77.76 million.