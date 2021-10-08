Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Stock Gained 50.64% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s traded shares stood at 4.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.95, to imply an increase of 38.25% or $6.35 in intraday trading. The RENN share’s 52-week high remains $17.65, putting it 23.09% up since that peak but still an impressive 84.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $404.87M, with average of 31.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

After registering a 38.25% upside in the latest session, Renren Inc. (RENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.39 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 38.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.34%, and 50.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 247.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.10, implying a decrease of -350.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.10 and $5.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RENN has been trading 77.78% off suggested target high and 77.78% from its likely low.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

RENN Dividends

Renren Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 14 and May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renren Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders

Renren Inc. insiders hold 12.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.27% of the shares at 24.42% float percentage. In total, 21.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corbin Capital Partners, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Antara Capital, LP with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.7 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 34818.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million