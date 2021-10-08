Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Loss Of -17.97 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.77, to imply an increase of 11.02% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The RDW share’s 52-week high remains $13.34, putting it -36.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.78. The company has a valuation of $592.06M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

After registering a 11.02% upside in the last session, Redwire Corporation (RDW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.39 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 11.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and -17.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.15%. Short interest in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 34.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RDW has been trading -53.53% off suggested target high and -53.53% from its likely low.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) estimates and forecasts

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Redwire Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Redwire Corporation insiders hold 62.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.84% of the shares at 45.01% float percentage. In total, 16.84% institutions holds shares in the company.