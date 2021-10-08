Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The QTNT share’s 52-week high remains $7.59, putting it -143.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $272.66M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 554.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Quotient Limited (QTNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QTNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, Quotient Limited (QTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.18 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.33%, and 0.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.12%. Short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw shorts transact 4.14 million shares and set a 9.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 69.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTNT has been trading -348.72% off suggested target high and -28.21% from its likely low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are -22.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.63% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -38.90% this quarter before jumping 3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $8.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.78 million.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quotient Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Quotient Limited insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.82% of the shares at 92.38% float percentage. In total, 90.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.2 million shares (or 15.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Capital Holdings Plc with 9.25 million shares, or about 9.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $33.68 million.

We also have Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd holds roughly 2.59 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.33 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 8.48 million.