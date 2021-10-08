Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.08, to imply an increase of 2.97% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The PLG share’s 52-week high remains $6.27, putting it -201.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $149.84M, with average of 723.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

After registering a 2.97% upside in the last session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.16 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.48%, and -19.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.37, implying an increase of 61.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.94 and $6.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLG has been trading -200.0% off suggested target high and -89.42% from its likely low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 23 and November 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders hold 29.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.08% of the shares at 32.61% float percentage. In total, 23.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.07 million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. with 5.82 million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $21.07 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 6.19 million shares. This is just over 8.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 1.7 million.