Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Up 466.44% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares stood at 30.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.27, to imply an increase of 19.34% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The PALT share’s 52-week high remains $15.20, putting it -83.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $71.54M, with average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

After registering a 19.34% upside in the last session, Paltalk Inc. (PALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.57 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 19.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.76%, and 133.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 466.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying a decrease of -18.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PALT has been trading 15.36% off suggested target high and 15.36% from its likely low.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paltalk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc. insiders hold 53.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.88% of the shares at 10.55% float percentage. In total, 4.88% institutions holds shares in the company.