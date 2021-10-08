Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 7.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply an increase of 4.26% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $18.77, putting it -164.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 96.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $1.45B, with an average of 13.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a 4.26% upside in the last session, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.59 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and -0.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 287.43%. Short interest in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 42.98 million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 18.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCGN has been trading -111.57% off suggested target high and 43.58% from its likely low.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ocugen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares are 1.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.45% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocugen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Ocugen Inc. insiders hold 2.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.62% of the shares at 12.94% float percentage. In total, 12.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 4.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 5.03 million shares, or about 2.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.04 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.01 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 43.72 million.