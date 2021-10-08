Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.31, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The OCDX share’s 52-week high remains $22.99, putting it -13.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.14. The company has a valuation of $4.57B, with an average of 1.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 910.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCDX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the latest session, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.46 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.44%, and 1.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.47%. Short interest in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.44, implying an increase of 25.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCDX has been trading -47.71% off suggested target high and -28.02% from its likely low.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) shares are 3.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.82% against 19.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $484.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $507.08 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.10% annually.

OCDX Dividends

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s Major holders

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc insiders hold 0.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.28% of the shares at 99.67% float percentage. In total, 99.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carlyle Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 143.41 million shares (or 60.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.8 million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $338.21 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 5.77 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 101.68 million.