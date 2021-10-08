Now Is The Time To Build A Position In DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares stood at 2.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.19, to imply an increase of 3.40% or $2.8 in intraday trading. The DOCN share’s 52-week high remains $88.48, putting it -3.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.35. The company has a valuation of $8.76B, with an average of 1.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

After registering a 3.40% upside in the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.42 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.74%, and 25.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100.45%. Short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) saw shorts transact 3.51 million shares and set a 6.48 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $108.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.51 million.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders hold 40.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.68% of the shares at 75.20% float percentage. In total, 44.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.76 million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $598.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. with 4.9 million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $272.63 million.

We also have AB Discovery Growth Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, AB Discovery Growth Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 25.99 million.