Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT): Is This The Time To Buy?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $9.65, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The MBT shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $10.07, putting it -4.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.72. The company has a valuation of $9.20B, with an average of 2.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the latest session, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.88 this Thursday, 10/07/21, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.66%, and 5.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.50%. Short interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares are 20.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.00% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 133.30% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.76 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.86 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 billion and $1.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.30% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.08% annually.

MBT Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.95, with the share yield ticking at 9.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.45%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)â€™s Major holders

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.55% of the shares at 28.55% float percentage. In total, 28.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lazard Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.05 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 21.59 million shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $180.03 million.

We also have Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio holds roughly 7.8 million shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.39 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 54.15 million.