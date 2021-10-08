Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) Recovered 49.09% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 30.45% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.42, to imply an increase of 6.32% or $1.57 in intraday trading. The ITRN share’s 52-week high remains $28.65, putting it -8.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.45. The company has a valuation of $575.03M, with an average of 54400.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITRN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) trade information

After registering a 6.32% upside in the latest session, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.02 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 6.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and -6.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.45%. Short interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw shorts transact 56030.0 shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.00, implying an increase of 8.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRN has been trading -13.55% off suggested target high and -5.98% from its likely low.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) shares are 11.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.73% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.40% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $67.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.1 million and $63.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before jumping 7.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 136.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

ITRN Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 3.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.35%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s Major holders

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. insiders hold 25.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.19% of the shares at 71.74% float percentage. In total, 53.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.93 million shares (or 8.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with 1.92 million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $52.17 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 5.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 4.98% of the shares, all valued at about 29.7 million.