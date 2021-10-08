Is Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) Expensive At $2.27? Check These Facts.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TRIB share’s 52-week high remains $6.82, putting it -200.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $47.86M, with average of 201.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.50 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.17%, and -10.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 67.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIB has been trading -208.37% off suggested target high and -208.37% from its likely low.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink 0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.02 million and $32.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.00% before dropping -18.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 79.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

TRIB Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trinity Biotech plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

Trinity Biotech plc insiders hold 15.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.90% of the shares at 48.21% float percentage. In total, 40.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 9.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.85 million shares, or about 8.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.44 million.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13909.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 30460.0.