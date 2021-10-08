Is ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Poised For Further Gains At A 34.35% Distance From The Low?

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares stood at 19.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.29, to imply an increase of 32.46% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The RSLS share’s 52-week high remains $32.31, putting it -882.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $40.82M, with average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

After registering a 32.46% upside in the latest session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.34 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 32.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.89%, and -19.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.89%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 67.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.25 and $10.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSLS has been trading -211.55% off suggested target high and -211.55% from its likely low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 863.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.53 million.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders hold 13.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.62% of the shares at 8.81% float percentage. In total, 7.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 5.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 51120.0 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17077.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 59086.0.