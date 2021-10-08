GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Shares Fall :-32.58% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.24, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The GDRX share’s 52-week high remains $59.67, putting it -41.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.66. The company has a valuation of $15.59B, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GDRX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.19 this Thursday, 10/07/21, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.97%, and 5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.71%. Short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw shorts transact 15.95 million shares and set a 9.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.79, implying an increase of 3.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDRX has been trading -32.58% off suggested target high and 33.71% from its likely low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are 5.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 19.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $194.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $216.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140.45 million and $153.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.60% before jumping 41.30% in the following quarter.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GoodRx Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.10% of the shares at 95.86% float percentage. In total, 88.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $198.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.2 million shares, or about 6.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $187.38 million.

We also have Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 2.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 60.04 million.