Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Up 51.88% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 31.90% – Here’s What To Do Now

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s traded shares stood at 6.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.29, to imply a decrease of -0.07% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FCX share’s 52-week high remains $46.10, putting it -34.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.50. The company has a valuation of $49.91B, with average of 19.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside in the latest session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.96 this Thursday, 10/07/21, dropping -0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.50%, and -0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.90%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.64, implying an increase of 19.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FCX has been trading -57.48% off suggested target high and 15.43% from its likely low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares are 0.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 450.00% against 5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 182.80% this quarter before jumping 123.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.55 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 344.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.10% annually.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 0.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.55% of the shares at 79.00% float percentage. In total, 78.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 128.02 million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 113.99 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.23 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 41.39 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.54 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.44 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 billion.