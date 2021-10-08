Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 47.16% Year-To-Date

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares stood at 8.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.22, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $1.56 in intraday trading. The XOM share’s 52-week high remains $64.93, putting it -4.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.11. The company has a valuation of $247.91B, with average of 21.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the latest session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.69 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.13%, and 12.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.15, implying an increase of 7.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XOM has been trading -44.65% off suggested target high and 11.6% from its likely low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exxon Mobil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are 8.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,566.67% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 916.70% this quarter before jumping 4,833.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $75.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.18 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.01 billion and $46.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 63.20% before jumping 76.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -265.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation has its next earnings report out on October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.48, with the share yield ticking at 5.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.45% of the shares at 53.52% float percentage. In total, 53.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 353.12 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 269.82 million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $17.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 119.57 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.54 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92.57 million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about 5.05 billion.