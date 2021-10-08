Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Down -46.20% Year-To-Date

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply an increase of 3.10% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SOLO share’s 52-week high remains $13.60, putting it -308.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $392.97M, with an average of 3.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

After registering a 3.10% upside in the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.56 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 3.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.46%, and -2.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.20%. Short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw shorts transact 17.08 million shares and set a 8.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.32, implying an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.32 and $15.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOLO has been trading -360.06% off suggested target high and -239.94% from its likely low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are -29.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.96% against 25.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.20% this quarter before jumping 89.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 452.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $430k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $254.63k and $239.81k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.90% before jumping 950.80% in the following quarter.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders hold 14.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.07% of the shares at 16.43% float percentage. In total, 14.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.58 million shares (or 23.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.63 million shares, or about 5.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.95 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 7.06 million shares. This is just over 21.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 2.62 million.