CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) -125.43% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.68, to imply a decrease of -5.16% or -$5.31 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $220.20, putting it -125.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.38. The company has a valuation of $7.89B, with average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRSP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside in the latest session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 110.01 this Thursday, 10/07/21, dropping -5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.99%, and -13.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.22, implying an increase of 40.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $117.00 and $220.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSP has been trading -125.23% off suggested target high and -19.78% from its likely low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are -11.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 190.93% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.80% this quarter before falling -19.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113,759.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $1.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $148k and $370k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 683.80% before jumping 500.00% in the following quarter.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 12.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.21% of the shares at 69.12% float percentage. In total, 60.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 10.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 4.59 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $743.22 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 4.86 million shares. This is just over 6.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $543.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 301.27 million.