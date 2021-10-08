Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Stock?

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares stood at 41.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NAKD share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -423.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $511.94M, with an average of 135.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7330 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 5.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.79%, and 6.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 241.09%. Short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw shorts transact 41.88 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited has its next earnings report out on December 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Naked Brand Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders hold 12.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.25% float percentage. In total, 0.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million