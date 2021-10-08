Boom Or Bust: What Are Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s (NYSE:ICD) Future Prospects?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply an increase of 12.26% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The ICD share’s 52-week high remains $7.97, putting it -129.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $25.02M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 125.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.88.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

After registering a 12.26% upside in the last session, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.84 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 12.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.00%, and 18.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.37%. Short interest in Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 13.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICD has been trading -14.94% off suggested target high and -14.94% from its likely low.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 31.10% this quarter before jumping 41.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -24.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.00% annually.

ICD Dividends

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 01 and September 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. insiders hold 2.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.65% of the shares at 20.07% float percentage. In total, 19.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.52 million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.2 million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 75420.0 shares. This is just over 1.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40118.0, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.