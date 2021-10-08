At Current Prices, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) Worth A Patient Look?

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.09, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CVA share’s 52-week high remains $20.21, putting it -0.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.44. The company has a valuation of $2.67B, with average of 1.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the latest session, Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.21 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.15%, and 0.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.17, implying an increase of 0.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVA has been trading -0.8% off suggested target high and 0.45% from its likely low.

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Covanta Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) shares are 44.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 190.48% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 275.00% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $516.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $514.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $491 million and $491 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -382.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CVA Dividends

Covanta Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Covanta Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s Major holders

Covanta Holding Corporation insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.35% of the shares at 90.85% float percentage. In total, 89.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Chai Trust Co LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.95 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.68 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $205.71 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 5.78 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.39 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 59.7 million.