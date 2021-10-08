Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 3.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.17, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $23.42, putting it -92.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $3.64B, with an average of 2.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amyris Inc. (AMRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.05 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.36%, and -9.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.09%. Short interest in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 19.62 million shares and set a 6.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.83, implying an increase of 46.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS has been trading -146.51% off suggested target high and -56.12% from its likely low.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amyris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares are -26.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.70% against 28.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.40% this quarter before jumping 77.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 126.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $64.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.76 million and $79.74 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.70% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

AMRS Dividends

Amyris Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amyris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris Inc. insiders hold 38.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.33% of the shares at 76.54% float percentage. In total, 47.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.83 million shares (or 7.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.38 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $284.46 million.

We also have BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust holds roughly 9.35 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $153.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.35 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 87.59 million.