After Falling -1.09% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIH)?

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.50, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The VIH share’s 52-week high remains $22.56, putting it -137.47% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60. The company has a valuation of $260.30M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the latest session, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.13 this Thursday, 10/07/21, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.09%, and -3.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.79%. Short interest in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) saw shorts transact 3.32 million shares and set a 12.78 days time to cover.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) estimates and forecasts

VIH Dividends

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)’s Major holders

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.72% of the shares at 68.72% float percentage. In total, 68.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 17.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alpine Global Management, LLC with 2.81 million shares, or about 13.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.55 million.

We also have Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 8.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 million, or 5.15% of the shares, all valued at about 13.87 million.