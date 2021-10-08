A Look At Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $193.13, to imply an increase of 4.59% or $8.47 in intraday trading. The PXD share’s 52-week high remains $184.87, putting it 4.28% up since that peak but still an impressive 60.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $76.58. The company has a valuation of $42.94B, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PXD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

After registering a 4.59% upside in the latest session, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 192.73 this Thursday, 10/07/21, jumping 4.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.90%, and 27.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.14%. Short interest in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) saw shorts transact 6.37 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $212.91, implying an increase of 9.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $179.00 and $305.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PXD has been trading -57.92% off suggested target high and 7.32% from its likely low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares are 25.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 678.05% against 9.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,170.60% this quarter before jumping 268.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 178.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.86 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $922 million and $1.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 205.60% before jumping 182.40% in the following quarter.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.19, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Pioneer Natural Resources Company insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.62% of the shares at 89.17% float percentage. In total, 88.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.11 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.55 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.85 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 7.29 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.43 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 billion.