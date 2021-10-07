XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Is 12.76% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares stood at 7.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.58, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The XP share’s 52-week high remains $53.08, putting it -34.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.53. The company has a valuation of $21.14B, with an average of 4.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for XP Inc. (XP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, XP Inc. (XP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.80 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.65%, and -22.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.23%. Short interest in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw shorts transact 4.87 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $289.35, implying an increase of 86.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $224.00 and $375.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XP has been trading -849.7% off suggested target high and -465.94% from its likely low.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XP Inc. (XP) shares are 1.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.43% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.80% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $584.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $645 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $378.43 million and $440.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.50% before jumping 46.50% in the following quarter.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc. insiders hold 47.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.68% of the shares at 95.20% float percentage. In total, 49.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 46.2 million shares (or 12.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 23.22 million shares, or about 6.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.01 billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XP Inc. (XP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 11.28 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $491.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.43 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 192.77 million.