Why Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s traded shares stood at 2.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.73, to imply an increase of 15.17% or $3.39 in intraday trading. The TTM share’s 52-week high remains $24.27, putting it 5.67% up since that peak but still an impressive 66.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.57. The company has a valuation of $17.11B, with an average of 1.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tata Motors Limited (TTM), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give TTM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

After registering a 15.17% upside in the latest session, Tata Motors Limited (TTM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.77 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 15.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.04%, and 13.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.30%. Short interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw shorts transact 9.13 million shares and set a 6.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.85, implying a decrease of -7.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.75 and $34.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTM has been trading -33.97% off suggested target high and 58.22% from its likely low.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tata Motors Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tata Motors Limited (TTM) shares are 6.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 866.67% against 25.40%.

TTM Dividends

Tata Motors Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tata Motors Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Tata Motors Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.82% of the shares at 6.82% float percentage. In total, 6.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5.92 million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $123.08 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 16.07 million.