Why Has The DigitalX Ltd (DGGXF) Stock Price Gained 21% In Last Session?

In yesterday’s close, DigitalX Ltd (OTCQB:DGGXF) reached $0.0579, growing by 20.37%. The stock volume of DGGXF was 9343K versus an average weekly volume of 2543K. As soon as it began trading on OTCQB, DGGXF stock price soared.

A technology and investment company focused on blockchain consulting, digital asset funds management, and regulatory technology, DigitalX is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. A division of DGGXF’s consulting firm designs and develops blockchain-based applications for enterprises and businesses. DGGXF offers low-cost traditional asset management products as part of its asset management business, so that qualified investors can gain exposure to the growing alternative asset class called digital assets, which includes Bitcoin.

DGGXF is currently in the process of commercializing Drawbridge, the company’s first RegTech solution to assist listed companies in better managing their compliance and corporate governance policies. Businesses can safeguard their reputations by managing employee and director share trading approvals with Drawbridge.

In preparation for the acquisition of 100% of Sell My Shares, a leading online share trading business, DigitalX recently announced it has signed a contract to acquire the company.

Upon signing the agreement, DGGXF will acquire 100% of Sell My Shares, the market leader in one-off share sales.

More than 42,000 Australians have used Sell My Shares to make over $300M in trades since 2013.

It is expected the acquisition will accelerate the commercialization of Drawbridge and align with DGGXF’s strategy to grow profitable fintech and regtech businesses.

By acquiring this business, Drawbridge will enable its growing base of listed company clients to trade shares in a compliant manner.

Through enhanced market clearing and settlement technologies, Sell My Shares is positioned for additional growth opportunities.

As part of the deal, DGGXF will pay an upfront consideration of $1,640,000, along with deferred consideration of $250,000.

As DGGXF has strong cash and digital assets, there is no need to raise capital for the acquisition.

With the acquisition, DGGXF plans to accelerate the commercial development of Drawbridge, its platform for listed companies to improve governance.

Drawbridge provides a digital solution for managing internal share trading policy approvals to reduce insider trading risk.

An agreement between Sell My Shares and DGGXF in February 2021 examined how the Company’s trade execution system could provide employees with easier access to employee trades once approved through Drawbridge.

DGGXF’s listing up gradation:

In the United States, DigitalX (DGGXF) has moved from the Pink Market to the OTCQB market following its upgrade. In March 2021, DGGXF successfully raised $A8.8m from U.S. sophisticated investors. Since then, DGGXF has investigated its US dual listing strategy. A move to the OTCQB would provide DGGXF with greater visibility, increased liquidity, and increased shareholder diversification in the US, where there is a wide understanding of blockchain and blockchain related companies.