Why Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.61, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The AEHR share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -23.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $360.94M, with an average of 3.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the last session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.63 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.66%, and 47.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 437.94%. Short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying a decrease of -13.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHR has been trading 11.83% off suggested target high and 11.83% from its likely low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.14 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aehr Test Systems has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders hold 14.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.64% of the shares at 23.07% float percentage. In total, 19.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.05 million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.89 million.

We also have Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Micro-Cap Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 1.72 million.