Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Recovered 15.17% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -6.19% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.56, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The VOD share’s 52-week high remains $20.36, putting it -30.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.20. The company has a valuation of $41.74B, with an average of 4.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VOD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the latest session, Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.91 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.47%, and -8.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.19%. Short interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw shorts transact 12.04 million shares and set a 3.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.33, implying an increase of 33.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.50 and $31.85 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOD has been trading -104.69% off suggested target high and -6.04% from its likely low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vodafone Group Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares are -18.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.23% against 12.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 112.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 72.20% annually.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vodafone Group Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.06, with the share yield ticking at 6.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.52%.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Vodafone Group Plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.41% of the shares at 9.41% float percentage. In total, 9.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 29.81 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $510.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 24.12 million shares, or about 0.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $413.18 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 10.81 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $204.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.17 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 122.9 million.