This Week’s 3.18% Gain In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Taught Us Something New

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.27, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The IVR share’s 52-week high remains $4.60, putting it -40.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $912.51M, with an average of 3.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), translating to a mean rating of 3.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

After registering a 0.93% upside in the latest session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.29 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.18%, and 5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.14%. Short interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) saw shorts transact 40.98 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -9.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $3.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVR has been trading 0.61% off suggested target high and 15.9% from its likely low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are -18.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.84% against -2.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $41.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.44 million and $35.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.80% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 11.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.93%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.44% of the shares at 56.56% float percentage. In total, 56.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 49.28 million shares (or 17.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $192.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.63 million shares, or about 10.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $115.57 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 19.16 million shares. This is just over 6.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.42 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 25.75 million.