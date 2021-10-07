The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Has Fallen -8.92% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s traded shares stood at 2.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.80, to imply a decrease of -0.18% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TD share’s 52-week high remains $73.85, putting it -8.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.90. The company has a valuation of $121.11B, with an average of 1.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the latest session, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.67 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, dropping -0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.00%, and 3.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.38%. Short interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) saw shorts transact 8.38 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.00, implying an increase of 13.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TD has been trading -15.04% off suggested target high and -15.04% from its likely low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Toronto-Dominion Bank share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares are 3.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.39% against 30.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.50% this quarter before jumping 4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.86 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2018, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.67 billion and $7.34 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.80% before dropping -3.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.48% annually.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has its next earnings report out on December 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a forward dividend ratio of 2.53, with the share yield ticking at 3.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.78%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.91% of the shares at 58.95% float percentage. In total, 58.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 137.8 million shares (or 7.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 71.36 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.65 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 22.58 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.55 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.26 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.35 billion.