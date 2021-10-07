Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Could shrink By -55.04% Or More

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares stood at 6.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SHIP share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -89.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $224.45M, with average of 8.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SHIP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.15%, and 7.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 26.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.40 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHIP has been trading -55.04% off suggested target high and -8.53% from its likely low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are 29.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 150.94% against -6.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.00% this quarter before jumping 500.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 141.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $47.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.65 million and $21.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 143.40% before jumping 143.40% in the following quarter.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.14% of the shares at 3.39% float percentage. In total, 3.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 1.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.65 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.73 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 72085.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73526.0