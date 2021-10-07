NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Loss Of -9.19 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares stood at 3.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply an increase of 28.24% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The NXTP share’s 52-week high remains $4.99, putting it -197.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $142.08M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.50K shares over the past 3 months.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

After registering a 28.24% upside in the last session, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, jumping 28.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.23%, and -9.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.99%. Short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 65.00% this quarter before jumping 68.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,420.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210k.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextPlay Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc. insiders hold 18.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.70% of the shares at 2.10% float percentage. In total, 1.70% institutions holds shares in the company.