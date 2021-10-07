Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) Is Currently -18.45 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s traded shares stood at 9.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.40, to imply an increase of 32.00% or $6.4 in intraday trading. The MRUS share’s 52-week high remains $31.27, putting it -18.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.19. The company has a valuation of $769.60M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Merus N.V. (MRUS), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

After registering a 32.00% upside in the latest session, Merus N.V. (MRUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.43 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 32.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.76%, and -24.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.09%. Short interest in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 5.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.75, implying a decrease of -2.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.86 and $28.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRUS has been trading -9.51% off suggested target high and 32.35% from its likely low.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Merus N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares are -14.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.00% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.60% this quarter before jumping 41.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $13.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.45 million and $9.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 78.10% before jumping 33.40% in the following quarter.

MRUS Dividends

Merus N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Merus N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

Merus N.V. insiders hold 7.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.72% of the shares at 87.66% float percentage. In total, 80.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 19.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 3.08 million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $64.43 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.74 million shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about 37.38 million.