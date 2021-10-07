JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Stock Dropped -6.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.20, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The JAN share’s 52-week high remains $31.83, putting it -413.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.49. The company has a valuation of $15.52M, with average of 195.66K shares over the past 3 months.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the latest session, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.05 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.54%, and -6.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 69.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAN has been trading -222.58% off suggested target high and -222.58% from its likely low.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JanOne Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

JanOne Inc. insiders hold 18.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.62% of the shares at 24.17% float percentage. In total, 19.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 49718.0 shares (or 2.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 42097.0 shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JanOne Inc. (JAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 39400.0 shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13288.0, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 86770.0.