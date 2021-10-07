Is Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.06, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The PSEC share’s 52-week high remains $9.25, putting it -14.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.91. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PSEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.08 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.06%, and 0.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.77%. Short interest in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw shorts transact 8.97 million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying a decrease of -24.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSEC has been trading 19.35% off suggested target high and 19.35% from its likely low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prospect Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares are -0.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.37% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before falling -19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $160.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $162.79 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prospect Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 9.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.97%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Prospect Capital Corporation insiders hold 27.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.13% of the shares at 15.42% float percentage. In total, 11.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lsv Asset Management. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.95 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 3.66 million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.67 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF holds roughly 2.62 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 14.28 million.