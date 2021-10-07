Is Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Poised For Further Drops At A -24.16% Distance From The Low?

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.91, to imply a decrease of -30.82% or -$8.87 in intraday trading. The PRLD share’s 52-week high remains $95.38, putting it -379.06% down since that peak but still an impressive -24.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.72. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 290.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRLD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

After registering a -30.82% downside in the latest session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.77 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, dropping -30.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and -23.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.78%. Short interest in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw shorts transact 4.4 million shares and set a 18.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.60, implying an increase of 67.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRLD has been trading -301.81% off suggested target high and -131.04% from its likely low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares are -23.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.68% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.00% this quarter before falling -46.70% for the next one.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated insiders hold 7.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.42% of the shares at 92.01% float percentage. In total, 85.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.72 million shares (or 33.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 million shares, or about 21.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $289.85 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 27.73 million.