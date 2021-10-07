InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Shares Fall :-5759.38% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NVIV share’s 52-week high remains $2.00, putting it -212.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $23.04M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7084 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.40%, and -5.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.84%. Short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw shorts transact 2.4 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.50, implying an increase of 98.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.50 and $37.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVIV has been trading -5759.38% off suggested target high and -5759.38% from its likely low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 11 and August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.46% of the shares at 13.76% float percentage. In total, 13.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 2.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.53 million shares, or about 1.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.