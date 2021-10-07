Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) Up 10.64% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.54, to imply an increase of 3.51% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The HTA share’s 52-week high remains $31.31, putting it 0.73% up since that peak but still an impressive 25.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.39. The company has a valuation of $6.60B, with an average of 2.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) trade information

After registering a 3.51% upside in the latest session, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.81 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.03%, and -0.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.64%. Short interest in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw shorts transact 12.62 million shares and set a 9.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.86, implying an increase of 1.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTA has been trading -7.8% off suggested target high and 4.88% from its likely low.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Trust of America Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) shares are 8.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.51% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 433.30% this quarter before falling -23.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $192.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $194.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $183 million and $187.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.10% before jumping 3.80% in the following quarter.

HTA Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 4.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.32%.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s Major holders

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.54% of the shares at 102.01% float percentage. In total, 101.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.13 million shares (or 14.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $858.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 23.02 million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $634.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 9.76 million shares. This is just over 4.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $275.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.19 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 170.84 million.