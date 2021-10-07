FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) Fell -46.01% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)’s traded shares stood at 3.38 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.89, to imply an increase of 0.79% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FMAC share’s 52-week high remains $14.44, putting it -46.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $929.79M, with an average of 62090.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 94.67K shares over the past 3 months.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) trade information

After registering a 0.79% upside in the latest session, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.88 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.45%. Short interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) estimates and forecasts

FMAC Dividends

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)’s Major holders

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.59% of the shares at 69.59% float percentage. In total, 69.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 million shares (or 4.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 2.0 million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.0 million.

We also have Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.03 million.