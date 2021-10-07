Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH): Can A Stock Be Down -12.48% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $160.76, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $7.18 in intraday trading. The ENPH share’s 52-week high remains $229.04, putting it -42.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.14. The company has a valuation of $19.96B, with average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENPH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside in the latest session, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 160.96 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and -8.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $199.29, implying an increase of 19.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $135.00 and $238.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENPH has been trading -48.05% off suggested target high and 16.02% from its likely low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enphase Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are 0.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.28% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 3.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $343.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $370.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $169.08 million and $264.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 103.00% before jumping 40.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.97% annually.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enphase Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders hold 6.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.02% of the shares at 77.92% float percentage. In total, 73.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.63 million shares, or about 10.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.45 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $633.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 517.46 million.