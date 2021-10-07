Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) Added 0.51 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.89, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ENIA share’s 52-week high remains $8.88, putting it -50.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.64. The company has a valuation of $12.73B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 904.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENIA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.03 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.51%, and -11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.35%. Short interest in Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw shorts transact 5.93 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.04, implying an increase of 41.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.20 and $11.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENIA has been trading -102.55% off suggested target high and -39.22% from its likely low.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.29% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

ENIA Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enel Americas S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 8.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.30%.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s Major holders

Enel Americas S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.30% of the shares at 2.30% float percentage. In total, 2.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.25 million shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $34.95 million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and iShares Latin America 40 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value holds roughly 2.84 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 20.69 million.