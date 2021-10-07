Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Gain Of 10.39% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -21.18% – What Should You Do Now?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply an increase of 3.84% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The CRON share’s 52-week high remains $15.83, putting it -178.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.09. The company has a valuation of $2.58B, with an average of 1.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

After registering a 3.84% upside in the latest session, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 3.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.32%, and -14.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.18%. Short interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw shorts transact 20.65 million shares and set a 7.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 18.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.10 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRON has been trading -54.05% off suggested target high and 10.21% from its likely low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cronos Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are -37.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -138.10% against 17.50%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cronos Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders hold 47.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.79% of the shares at 31.81% float percentage. In total, 16.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.14 million shares (or 2.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chescapmanager LLC with 8.84 million shares, or about 2.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $83.61 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 9.14 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.48 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 25.68 million.