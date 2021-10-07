Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) On Wednesday – Up 13.94% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $68.31, to imply an increase of 0.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CP share’s 52-week high remains $83.07, putting it -21.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.79. The company has a valuation of $56.81B, with an average of 4.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

After registering a 0.01% upside in the latest session, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.22 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.44%, and -3.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.50%. Short interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) saw shorts transact 11.88 million shares and set a 6.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101.43, implying an increase of 32.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $90.50 and $112.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CP has been trading -63.99% off suggested target high and -32.48% from its likely low.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares are -9.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 21.59% against 30.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.70% this quarter before jumping 11.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.60% annually.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.91%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.23% of the shares at 83.25% float percentage. In total, 83.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TCI Fund Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 55.86 million shares (or 8.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 39.99 million shares, or about 6.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.03 billion.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd holds roughly 13.07 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $975.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.45 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 630.33 million.