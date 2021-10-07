Boom Or Bust: Where Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) Stock Headed Next?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s traded shares stood at 5.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.79, to imply an increase of 1.26% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The CNP share’s 52-week high remains $27.19, putting it -5.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.31. The company has a valuation of $15.11B, with an average of 6.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

After registering a 1.26% upside in the last session, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.96 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.71%, and -0.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.18%. Short interest in CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw shorts transact 22.44 million shares and set a 4.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.92, implying an increase of 7.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNP has been trading -16.32% off suggested target high and -0.81% from its likely low.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CenterPoint Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) shares are 11.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.57% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.80% this quarter before falling -6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.06 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -229.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.80% annually.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 2.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.97%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

CenterPoint Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.51% of the shares at 95.75% float percentage. In total, 95.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 68.92 million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.62 million shares, or about 8.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.27 billion.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 32.82 million shares. This is just over 5.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $804.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.32 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 400.11 million.