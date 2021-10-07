Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Stock?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.16, to imply a decrease of -1.83% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The NWG share’s 52-week high remains $6.30, putting it -2.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.77. The company has a valuation of $35.53B, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NatWest Group plc (NWG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NWG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside in the latest session, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.30 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, dropping -1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.80%, and 7.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.94%. Short interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw shorts transact 1.03 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.56, implying an increase of 6.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.87 and $8.63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWG has been trading -40.1% off suggested target high and 20.94% from its likely low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NatWest Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.54% of the shares at 0.54% float percentage. In total, 0.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parametric Portfolio Associates. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.66 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.02 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 5.69 million.