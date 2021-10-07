Analysts Say AppLovin Corporation Can Reach $95.00 In 12 Months

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $83.93, to imply an increase of 9.00% or $6.93 in intraday trading. The APP share’s 52-week high remains $90.03, putting it -7.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.41. The company has a valuation of $27.75B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AppLovin Corporation (APP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

After registering a 9.00% upside in the latest session, AppLovin Corporation (APP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 84.86 this Wednesday, 10/06/21, jumping 9.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.83%, and 4.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.10%. Short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) saw shorts transact 4.33 million shares and set a 5.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $85.11, implying an increase of 1.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APP has been trading -13.19% off suggested target high and 10.64% from its likely low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $696.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750.17 million.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppLovin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders hold 70.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.23% of the shares at 4.24% float percentage. In total, 1.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.12 million.