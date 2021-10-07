After This Week’s 27.32% Gain In Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), We Just Learned Something New

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply an increase of 7.85% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The HX share’s 52-week high remains $3.40, putting it -30.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.23. The company has a valuation of $43.30M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 116.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

After registering a 7.85% upside in the last session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, jumping 7.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.32%, and 46.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.67%. Short interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw shorts transact 21090.0 shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HX has been trading -244.83% off suggested target high and -244.83% from its likely low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.14 million.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.19% of the shares at 2.19% float percentage. In total, 2.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 2.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 25276.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40820.0.