After The Stock Rose 40.79% Over The Week, Is Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Still A Buy?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s traded shares stood at 2.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $162.71, to imply an increase of 6.35% or $9.71 in intraday trading. The SI share’s 52-week high remains $187.86, putting it -15.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.66. The company has a valuation of $3.89B, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 640.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.73.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

After registering a 6.35% upside in the last session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 167.50 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.79%, and 37.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.96%. Short interest in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw shorts transact 2.0 million shares and set a 3.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $153.13, implying a decrease of -6.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $122.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SI has been trading -22.92% off suggested target high and 25.02% from its likely low.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silvergate Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares are 3.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 111.03% against 33.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.30% this quarter before jumping 66.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $48.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.89 million and $26.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 111.80% before jumping 94.90% in the following quarter.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Silvergate Capital Corporation insiders hold 3.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.74% of the shares at 81.59% float percentage. In total, 78.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 6.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $200.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.76 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $199.01 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 79.11 million.