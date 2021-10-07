After A Decline Of -2.97% From The High, Can The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Recover Quickly?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares stood at 5.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $75.71, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The SCHW share’s 52-week high remains $77.96, putting it -2.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.07. The company has a valuation of $139.91B, with an average of 6.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCHW a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.8.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the last session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.56 this Tuesday, 10/05/21, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.74%. Short interest in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) saw shorts transact 14.55 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.08, implying an increase of 12.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75.00 and $99.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHW has been trading -30.76% off suggested target high and 0.94% from its likely low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Charles Schwab Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are 13.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against 25.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.90% this quarter before jumping 9.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $4.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.59 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.15% annually.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 13 and October 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 0.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.13%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders hold 7.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.08% of the shares at 79.82% float percentage. In total, 74.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 115.04 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 112.45 million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.19 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 47.59 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.39 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 3.16 billion.